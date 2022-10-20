KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $41,968,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $9,312,000.

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $723.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

