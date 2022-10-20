KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE CHCT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $793.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

