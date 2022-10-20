KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Cutera stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $893.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

