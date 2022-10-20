KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of CUTR opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

