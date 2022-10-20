KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 18,581.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 64,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TimkenSteel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 15.09%. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.