KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CEVA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

