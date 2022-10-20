KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE BSIG opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $723.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

