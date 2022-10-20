KBC Group NV Acquires New Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngioDynamics Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

ANGO opened at $13.81 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.