KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 14,305 Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 169,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 281,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 115,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,126.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,348 shares of company stock worth $166,429. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

