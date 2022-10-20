KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,487 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $568.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

