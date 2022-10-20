KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 1,610 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

RILY stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.79.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -231.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 114,401 shares of company stock worth $5,652,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.