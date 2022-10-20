KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 2,387 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Ichor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

