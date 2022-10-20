KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 3,433 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AngioDynamics Trading Down 5.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

