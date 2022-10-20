KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 4,907 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interface by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interface by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interface by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Interface Stock Down 2.5 %
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Interface Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
