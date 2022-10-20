KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 5,380 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $954.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

