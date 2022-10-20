KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 6,978 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HSC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.