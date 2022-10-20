KBC Group NV Buys New Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

