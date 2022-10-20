KBC Group NV Buys New Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $796,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 57.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $811.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.43. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.