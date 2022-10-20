KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 32.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 142,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $935.11 million, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,060. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

