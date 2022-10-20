KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARR stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

