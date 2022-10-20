KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 2,817 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $52.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

