KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 6,297 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,297 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $7,164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $3,215,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Silica news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

U.S. Silica Profile



U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

