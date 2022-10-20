KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 6,556 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of RPT stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $725.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.01%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.