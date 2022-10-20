KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $6,896,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

