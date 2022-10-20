KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.56. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

