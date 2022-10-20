KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

WETF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $727.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.02%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

