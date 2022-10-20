KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sleep Number by 38.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $97.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

