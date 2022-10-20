KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Sleep Number by 38.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $97.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

