KBC Group NV Has $52,000 Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $401.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.