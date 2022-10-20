KBC Group NV Has $55,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $28.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

