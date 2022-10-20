KBC Group NV Has $62,000 Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NKTR opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $627.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,695 shares of company stock worth $573,306 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.