KBC Group NV Has $63,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TBI opened at $21.96 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $730.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

