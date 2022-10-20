KBC Group NV Has $72,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 174,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 6.2 %

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,012,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $8,110,352. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.07). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

