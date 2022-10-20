KBC Group NV Invests $48,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

