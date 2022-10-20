KBC Group NV Invests $48,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 105,948 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $83.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on FARO. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
FARO Technologies Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
