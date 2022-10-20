KBC Group NV Invests $49,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.3% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 387.3% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

