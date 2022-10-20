KBC Group NV Invests $51,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.29. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $39.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

