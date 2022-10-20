KBC Group NV Invests $55,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $376.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. On average, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,118 shares of company stock valued at $195,297 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.