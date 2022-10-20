KBC Group NV Invests $57,000 in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GES. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth $212,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $93,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Guess’ by 100.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 142,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $15.68 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $853.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

