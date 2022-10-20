KBC Group NV Invests $57,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

