KBC Group NV Invests $57,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 268.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.