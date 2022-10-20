KBC Group NV Invests $58,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 439.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Price Performance
NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34.
Hawkins Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
