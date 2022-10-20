KBC Group NV Invests $59,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 667,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

