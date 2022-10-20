KBC Group NV Invests $59,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

