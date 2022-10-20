KBC Group NV Invests $64,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $154,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $262,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

