KBC Group NV Invests $65,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 170.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $930.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

