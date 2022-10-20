KBC Group NV Invests $65,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 430.34 and a quick ratio of 430.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

