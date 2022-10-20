KBC Group NV Invests $65,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 712.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

