KBC Group NV Invests $65,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ready Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ready Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 28,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.40%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.