KBC Group NV Invests $67,000 in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFBC. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $674,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 44.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

